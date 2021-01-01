CELEBRATING THE UNSTOPPABLE CLASS OF 2021!

SCS COLLEGE SIGNING WEEK

June 1-4 is College Signing Week at SCS, and we want our unstoppable Class of 2021 to post photos and videos of their college choices on social media all week! Shirts, hats, banners, flags, acceptance letters – be creative, take pride and show the entire 901 community where you’re headed next, whether it’s a traditional four-year school, trade school or the military. We'll be sharing posts that use the hashtag #SCSSigningWeek on our main SCS social media pages.