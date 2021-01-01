CELEBRATING THE UNSTOPPABLE CLASS OF 2021!

To our 2021 graduates, we celebrate all of your incredible accomplishments thus far and wish you the best as you pursue the amazing life-changing goals we know you will achieve. You are UNSTOPPABLE! Congratulations, and thank you for representing SCS with pride.
On May 6, SCS honored our 2021 grads who worked hard to achieve their high school’s highest academic honors as Valedictorians and Salutatorians.
On May 21, SCS held a special salute for all of our 2021 grads who have made the brave commitment to join the U.S. armed forces.
June 1-4 is College Signing Week at SCS, and we want our unstoppable Class of 2021 to post photos and videos of their college choices on social media all week! Shirts, hats, banners, flags, acceptance letters – be creative, take pride and show the entire 901 community where you’re headed next, whether it’s a traditional four-year school, trade school or the military. We'll be sharing posts that use the hashtag #SCSSigningWeek on our main SCS social media pages.